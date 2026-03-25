Waldorf Astoria Jakarta investment secured

JAKARTA, 26 March 2026: JLL, a global commercial real estate and investment management firm, has successfully brokered a landmark investment for the Waldorf Astoria Jakarta, bringing the world-renowned luxury brand to Indonesia’s capital for the first time.

JLL advised PT Putragaya Wahana in securing investment from an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), demonstrating the firm’s unmatched ability to execute complex cross-border hospitality transactions.

Waldorf Astoria Jakarta.

Set to open in 2027 as the capstone of the Autograph Tower within Thamrin Nine, the Waldorf Astoria Jakarta will redefine the city’s luxury hospitality landscape.

The mixed-use superblock will integrate offices, hotels, serviced residences, and lifestyle amenities into one commanding destination.

The property features distinctive elements: Indonesia’s highest observation deck, a double-tiered ballroom, and panoramic views of Jakarta’s skyline.

“This transaction demonstrates JLL’s integration of deep-rooted relationships with specialised hospitality expertise to execute complex cross-border investments,” said JLL Indonesia Capital Markets and Senior Director Southeast Asia Capital Markets Jacintha Tabalujan Herzog. “Our engagement with PT Putragaya Wahana, combined with the strength of our global capital markets platform, enabled us to facilitate this investment joint venture that will bring the prestigious Waldorf Astoria to Jakarta. The commitment from a fund of ADFD’s calibre represents a significant milestone for Indonesia’s real estate sector.”

The transaction underscores Indonesia’s strengthening economic partnerships across the UAE and broader GCC region. With robust bilateral relations creating a foundation of trust and collaboration, we anticipate accelerated cross-border investment activity and increasingly significant transactions flowing into Indonesia’s hospitality and broader real estate sectors.

(Source: JLL)