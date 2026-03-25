Malaysia airports mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 March 2026: In conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, Tourism Malaysia welcomed both domestic and international visitors last week* with vibrant Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations across nine airports nationwide.

The main celebration was held at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, alongside simultaneous welcoming ceremonies at eight other airports across Selangor, Penang, Johor, Kedah, Perak, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Aidilfitri-themed Malay cultural performances enlivened the atmosphere while the VM2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, made special appearances.

The welcoming ceremony was officiated by YBrs Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary-General (Tourism) of MOTAC at KLIA Terminal 1. Also present were YBrs Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia and YBrs Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director General (Promotion II) of Tourism Malaysia.

Following the Chinese New Year celebrations last February, this series of cultural festivities continues to showcase the richness and harmony of Malaysia’s multicultural society. Visitors were warmly welcomed with festive souvenirs at the Arrival Hall and invited to savour traditional Hari Raya Aidilfitri delicacies, reflecting the nation’s signature hospitality and vibrant cultural heritage that defines the Malaysia Truly Asia experience.

Aidilfitri-themed Malay cultural performances further enlivened the atmosphere while the VM2026 mascots, Wira and Manja, made special appearances to delight visitors. Highlights of this event included a traditional kacau dodol demonstration, also known as the stirring of a sweet toffee-like delicacy, alongside a buka lemang gimmick, one of Malaysia’s cherished traditional dishes.

This programme was successfully delivered through strategic collaboration with various stakeholders, including ministries and agencies under MOTAC, airlines, corporate sponsors and tourism industry associations.

Participating partners included Malaysia Airport Sdn Bhd, Batik Air, QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, Spritzer Berhad, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang, LaKanVo Premium, Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, BOH Plantations Sdn Bhd, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd, Watson Personal Care Stores Sdn Bhd, Gamuda Berhad, Grab Holdings Limited, Oriental Kopi Holdings Berhad, Photobook Worldwide, Vanzo Holdings Berhad, Fiscor Food Sdn Bhd, My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn Bhd, Zus Coffee, TBH Wellness Sdn Bhd, Kek Lapis Warisan Sdn Bhd, Kraftangan Malaysia dan Borneo Empurau Farm & Resort.

Their participation reflects strong collective support in promoting Malaysia’s tourism industry and enhancing the overall visitor experience in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Malaysia’s main entry point, KLIA, saw a significant surge in visitors amid the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. With approximately 28 flights carrying an estimated 5,000 passengers across regions including Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Perth, Dubai, Brunei and Istanbul, the projected arrival statistics align with the momentum of the actively promoted Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Organising Malaysian festive celebrations at airports is among Tourism Malaysia’s ongoing strategies under the VM2026 campaign to provide a meaningful arrival experience, strengthen destination branding and promote Malaysia as a culturally rich and safe destination year-round. This initiative at international gateways plays a crucial role in leaving a positive impression on visitors and encouraging repeat visits.

*Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Aidilfitri holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims, symbolising the completion of a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is a time to express gratitude for the blessings received during Ramadan and seek forgiveness for past transgressions. This year’s celebrations were held on 20 to 21 March 2026.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)