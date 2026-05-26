Radisson Blu opens in Shanghai

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2026: Jin Jiang International Hotels and Radisson Hotel Group celebrate the grand opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Shanghai Eastern Hub, the upscale Radisson Blu brand’s flagship property in Shanghai, China.

Featuring 445 rooms and suites, the Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai Eastern Hub sits at the heart of the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation, a landmark of China’s high-level opening-up strategy.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Shanghai Eastern Hub.

Positioned between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the future Shanghai East Railway Station, the hotel is just 13 km (a 23-minute drive) from the airport and only 4 km (an 8-minute drive) from the under-construction railway station.

Dining and bars

A collection of dining and social venues offers guests both culinary enjoyment and cultural ambience. The all-day dining restaurant showcases blue-and-white porcelain art installations as a visual. ‘Jin Yan’, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant, offers seven private dining rooms and presents the essence of Shanghai, Jiangsu–Zhejiang, and Cantonese cuisines, making it an ideal venue for corporate banquets and family gatherings.

Meeting and events

The hotel offers over 6,700 sqm of meeting and event space, including a pillarless conference hall, a viewing theatre, and eight multifunctional meeting rooms.

Jin Jiang International Hotels Chief Executive Officer Mao Xiao commented: “The opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Shanghai Eastern Hub marks an important step in our continued commitment to supporting Shanghai’s high-level opening-up and contributing to the development of the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone as a new benchmark gateway for international connectivity.”

(Source: Radisson)