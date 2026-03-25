FI races shape travel plans

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2026: New Booking.com search data* reveals that major Formula 1 races are increasingly shaping travel plans across the region.

International motorsport fans are driving significant spikes in accommodation searches around key race destinations such as Shanghai, Suzuka and Melbourne.

F1 Singapore — Gold standard for night races.

Standout F1 travel trends

F1’s Suzuka stop in Japan saw the largest jump in interest among APAC travellers

While Suzuka naturally attracts domestic travellers from Japan, the data shows strong international demand from markets including Taiwan, South Korea and Russia, showcasing Japan’s position as a key motorsport travel destination.

Taiwan is becoming a major F1 travel market

Taiwan ranked among the top search markets across all three race destinations, recording particularly strong growth for Suzuka and Shanghai, suggesting Taiwanese travellers are amongst the most enthusiastic motorsport travellers in APAC.

China’s return to the F1 Calendar is driving strong interest

Search demand for the Shanghai Grand Prix has surged across multiple markets, with growth from Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Russia, and the UK. The strong increase in searches signals renewed regional and international excitement, following the race’s return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2024 after a five-year hiatus.

European fans continue travelling long-haul for APAC Grand Prix races

Markets such as the UK, Germany and France consistently rank among the top search markets for APAC races, reinforcing the global appeal of iconic circuits like Shanghai and Suzuka.

Key growth hubs in Asia

Destination Impact Highlights (2025–2026) Shanghai, China The 2026 Chinese GP broke attendance records for the third straight year with 230,000+ spectators. International visitor share rose to 14%, and searches for “F1” surged 120 times during the peak period. Suzuka, Japan The 2026 Chinese GP broke attendance records for the third straight year with 230,000+ spectators. International visitor share rose to 14%, and searches for “F1” surged 120 times during the peak period. Singapore The 2026 Chinese GP broke attendance records for the third straight year with 230,000+ spectators. International visitor share rose to 14%, and searches for “F1” surged 120 times during the peak period. Bangkok, Thailand The 2026 Chinese GP broke attendance records for the third straight year with 230,000+ spectators. International visitor share rose to 14%, and searches for “F1” surged 120 times during the peak period.

Search data highlights Asia Pacific’s rise as a global hub for sports tourism and the increasing interest from international travellers visiting the region for major sporting events.

*Methodology: Searches by APAC travellers for Melbourne, Suzuka, and Shanghai between 1 August 2025 and 6 March 2026, with check-in dates from 5 to 30 March 2026

Top F1 Destinations in APAC

(Source: Booking.com plus additional reporting)