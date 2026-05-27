Marriott expands Series brand in India

DELHI, 28 May 2026: Marriott International has announced landmark dual milestones for Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India — 75 hotels have now been signed under the brand’s founding collaboration with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL).

Fifty of the properties are already open and welcoming guests, bringing over 3,556 rooms into Marriott’s portfolio in India. Accomplished in under six months since the brand’s debut in November 2025, this pace of growth stands as one of the most compelling chapters in Marriott’s regional expansion story. It firmly establishes India as the defining foundation for Series by Marriott’s global growth.

Photo credit: Marriott International. Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India

With the founding deal for Series by Marriott’s global debut, Concept Hospitality and The Fern Hotels & Resorts brought to the table a distinctive combination of regional authenticity and a commitment to sustainable hospitality, spanning the breadth of the subcontinent.

Together, the resulting Series by Marriott portfolio now spans 43 cities in India across Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets, reflecting both depth of presence and strong geographic balance across the country.

Series by Marriott is a regionally created, globally connected collection brand that brings together locally recognised hotel groups under the umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy.

The brand now holds a presence in key cities, tier two markets, as well as popular resort destinations with openings such as The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon, Series by Marriott; The Fern Jaipur, Series by Marriott; The Fern Habitat Goa, Candolim, Series by Marriott; Rakabi The Fern Igatpuri, Series by Marriott and The Fern Residency Bengaluru, Seshadripuram, Series by Marriott.

All properties under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, a Marriott Bonvoy™ Series by Marriott, participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International.

(Source: Marriott International)