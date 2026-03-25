Cash is still king, says Travelex Insights Report

LONDON, 26 March 2026: Cash still beats cards for travellers, as over a quarter buy currency a month in advance, the Travelex Travel Money Insights Report finds.

A leading foreign exchange company, Travelex, released its inaugural Travelex Travey Money Insights Report last week, which suggests more than two-thirds of global travellers choose to take cash when they travel.

While domestic cash usage may be decreasing, the report found that, on average, 69% of travellers still use cash when overseas, higher than card usage (whether debit, credit, or pre-paid) in almost every region surveyed.

The majority of travellers also travel with a card, and the combination of cash and card gives travellers peace of mind and safety.

Travellers are also shifting decisively toward pre-trip planning, with most purchasing travel money weeks in advance.

“Domestic cash transactions may be falling, but in the travel money market, cash firmly remains king. Cash is vital for small items like tipping and taxis, whilst many travellers have reservations over cards being accepted and potential fees,” said Travelex’s Chief Executive Officer Philip Bowcock.

Travelex’s Travel Money Insights Report highlights the growing shift in how travellers acquire travel money, moving away from traditional in-trip purchases at the point of departure towards pre-trip planning and acquisition in the weeks and months before travel. On average, just 6% of those surveyed say they usually purchase their travel money on the day of travel.

“Travellers who traditionally relied on airport stores to acquire cash last minute are today far more inclined to do so in the weeks leading up to their trip — be that when they do their holiday shopping, or through alternative channels such as home delivery or pre-order click-and-collect,” added Bowcock. “Airport stores are still a key resource for many, but the market has shifted.”

The report coincides with Travelex’s 50th anniversary, the company having grown to become one of the market’s leading and most trusted foreign exchange brands since 1976.

Full report available here: Travel Money Global Consumer Trends – INSIGHTS

About Travelex

Founded in 1976, Travelex has grown to become one of the market-leading specialist providers of foreign exchange products, solutions, and services, operating across the entire value chain of the foreign exchange industry in more than 20 countries. It has a growing network of ATMs and stores in some of the world’s top international airports, major transport hubs, premium shopping malls and city centres.

(Source: Travelex)