Spring deals on T’Way Air

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2026: T’way Air, Korea’s low-cost carrier, announced spring travel deals to Korea available through March 31, making it easier for travellers to plan trips to Korea through October 24, 2026.

T’way Air currently operates eight routes including Kaohsiung–Busan, due to launch on 29 March: Taipei (Songshan)–Seoul (Gimpo), Taipei (Taoyuan)–Jeju, Taipei (Taoyuan)–Daegu, Taichung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Gimpo), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Busan.

The following offers are available through 31 March

Up to 12% Off Promo Code: enter MAR26 when booking, for travel through October 24, 2026.

Regular Coupon (up to TWD400 off): bookings of TWD4,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.

Regular Coupon (up to TWD800 off): bookings of TWD8,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.

TWD500 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD4,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.

TWD1,000 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD8,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.

Seoul offers a wide range of cultural attractions and modern city experiences, while Daegu and Busan provide additional regional options with distinctive local character. Jeju is also accessible via direct flights from Taiwan, offering travellers greater flexibility when planning multi-city itineraries.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit the airline’s website. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co Ltd is a South Korea-based low-cost carrier (LCC) providing air travel services since 2010. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, as well as Oceania, Europe and North America.

(Source: T’WAY AIR)