Brand USA launches America the Beautiful Game

SINGAPORE, 10 December 2025: With the world’s largest single-sport event set to return to the US for the first time in over three decades, Brand USA has announced the launch of America the Beautiful Game, a dynamic new trip planning hub designed to guide football fans as they explore the United States before, during, and after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hub, now live at AmericaTheBeautiful.com/Football, is a go-to resource for discovering things to do, must-try local cuisine, and an initial set of AI-powered sample road trip itineraries that connect all 11 US host cities to nearby destinations and experiences.

The tournament coincides with America 250, and Brand USA is spotlighting 250 things to do across the US through a series of themed content. This edition turns the spotlight on the Beautiful Game, showcasing 50 things to do and see across the US host cities — and beyond — during the tournament.

“The US offers unmatched experiences for football fans both on and off the pitch,” said Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon. “The 2026 FIFA World Cup presents an opportunity to combine the love of the sport with the ultimate US holiday. We invite fans to come early and explore the iconic destinations that make America unique in the world. The resources found on AmericaTheBeautiful.com will inspire adventure and give travellers the inspiration they need to have a trip of a lifetime.”

Each city and region offers its own blend of sports history and game-day experiences for every kind of fan, from skyline views and waterfront strolls to cultural centres and legendary sports venues. In addition, each team will also set up standalone base camps and training facilities, with final locations to be announced closer to the start of the tournament.

(Source: Brand USA)