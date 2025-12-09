MOVE wins three in a row

MANAMA, Bahrain, 10 December 2025: AirAsia MOVE (MOVE) has once again been crowned Asia’s Best Travel Booking App at the World Travel Tech Awards 2025, marking the third consecutive year it has been recognised with this prestigious title and reinforcing its position as the region’s leading homegrown online travel agent (OTA).

MOVE’s continued recognition is underpinned by significant year-on-year growth across users, bookings and partnerships in 2025.

(Centre) Lim Ben-Jie, Chief People & Partnerships Officer at AirAsia MOVE, accepted the award at the global ceremony held in Bahrain on 8 December, attended by travel industry leaders and innovators worldwide.

Its monthly active users (MAU) remain strong at 15 million. Bookings across major verticals also grew, with hotel bookings up nearly 40% and SNAP (Flight + Hotel bundle) bookings climbing 30%. Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu were the top destinations for SNAP bookers.

MOVE also expanded its direct airline partner network on its platform this year, adding Sri Lankan Airlines, Royal Brunei, Ethiopian Airlines, and Vietjet Air (via GalaxyJoy), bringing the total to more than 70.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “Winning this award for the third consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of what we are building, a travel platform born in Asean, made for Asean and now serving Asia and beyond. We have evolved from an airline app into a truly global, multi-airline, multi-product OTA, while staying true to our vision of being Asean’s favourite travel app by creating inclusive, fun and affordable journeys. This year, we’ve also strengthened regional partnerships by working closely with tourism authorities in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai Tourism to drive travel growth together.”

Powered by enhancements to its AI-driven AskBo chatbot, a refreshed interface, and exciting offerings such as MOVETIX, its global live-events ticketing platform, and Cancel for Any Reason, MOVE’s next phase will emphasise social discovery, enabling users to find trip inspiration through content and allowing them to book it all seamlessly in one place. With access to over 700 airlines and over a million hotels, MOVE remains committed to being a platform that keeps travellers curious, connected and inspired.

