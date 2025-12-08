PATTAYA, 9 December 2025: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been awarded the Trusted Thailand certification in the hotel and accommodation category by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for all four of its properties: Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and Royal Wing Suites and Spa.

This prestigious recognition confirms the highest standards of safety and quality, giving international travellers, particularly those from China, complete confidence and peace of mind when choosing Royal Cliff for their stay.

The Trusted Thailand certification is granted to establishments that meet rigorous safety criteria across multiple areas. These include in-hotel security systems, secure payment procedures, emergency preparedness, accessibility to the hotel, and a multilingual team capable of responding effectively in urgent situations. Such measures are essential for ensuring the safety and comfort of all guests.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group has a highly trained and experienced team specialising in security, first aid, life-saving procedures, emergency evacuation drills, and counter-terrorism preparedness in collaboration with government agencies. The hotels are equipped with world-class safety technology, including 24-hour CCTV coverage, regular patrols by security personnel, and comprehensive emergency response plans for land, sea, and air situations. Notably, the hotel has in-house nurses on duty 24 hours a day.

Guests can enjoy their stay at Royal Cliff with complete peace of mind, confident that every aspect of their experience is safe, secure, and professionally managed. The team is always ready to assist and provide support, ensuring that every visit is not only relaxing but truly memorable.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group boasts four award-winning hotels. It offers promotions and packages to ensure an exceptional holiday when booking directly with Royal Cliff, with guaranteed best prices.

