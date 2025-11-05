Why Thailand’s tourism is good to go

BANGKOK, 5 November 2025: Despite global headwinds, Thailand’s tourism industry remains the cornerstone of the nation’s economy, contributing about 12% of GDP and employing over 4.4 million people.

While some reports highlight short-term dips in arrivals, the broader truth is that Thailand’s tourism continues to adapt, evolve, and reaffirm the country’s place as one of the world’s most admired and welcoming destinations.

One of Thailand’s finest: The Barai Spa at the Hyatt Regency Hua Hin. (photos ajwood).

Global headwinds, local resilience

The world’s travel map has been redrawn by events far beyond Thailand’s control.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has compelled airlines to reroute long-haul flights, resulting in increased distance, time, and cost. Industrial strikes across Europe, North America, and Australia have disrupted schedules and unsettled travellers. Inflation and fuel prices remain stubbornly high.

Even so, Thailand has continued to welcome more than 26 million international visitors so far this year, with daily arrivals averaging around 100,000 – a remarkable figure by any global measure.

Tourism: A cornerstone of prosperity

Travel and tourism are not just economic drivers; they are an integral part of Thailand’s culture and identity. From hotel staff and chefs to farmers, artisans, and guides, tourism supports the livelihoods of people in every region.

Infrastructure investment remains strong. The Eastern Economic Corridor, airport upgrades, and expanding rail links are enhancing connectivity, while luxury eco-resorts, wellness retreats, world-class spas, and community-based tourism projects are shifting Thailand’s focus towards quality, sustainability, wellness, and shared local benefits.

Sustainability is supreme

Without a strong commitment to sustainability, no tourism model can thrive in the long term, and Thailand’s leadership recognises this. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and private-sector partners have made sustainability a central focus of their policies and initiatives. Thailand now focuses heavily on communities that support tourism directly, encouraging farm-to-table dining, local craft sales, and village experiences that keep tourism income where it matters most. This approach protects natural and cultural assets while strengthening the bond between visitor and host – the essence of Thai hospitality.

Inspiring trends in 2025

• China and Malaysia remain Thailand’s top two markets, both showing renewed confidence.

• Domestic tourism thrives as Thais rediscover their own country through short breaks, festivals, and wellness escapes.

• European and Middle Eastern visitors are returning, especially for luxury, wedding, and MICE segments.

Travellers increasingly seek authentic, sustainable, and culturally rich experiences-areas where Thailand excels.

Why Thailand’s tourism thrives

Thailand’s enduring appeal is built on more than beauty. It offers excellent value for money, genuine hospitality, easy access, and a dazzling array of experiences. From tropical seas to misty mountains, from jungle trails to golden temples, from elephants and orchids to bustling street markets, Thailand’s variety is unmatched.

And then there’s the food — bold, fragrant, joyful, one of the finest cuisines in the world. People travel halfway around the planet just to taste it again.

Thailand’s tourism is good: inclusive, sustainable, and full of human warmth. It brings joy to visitors while empowering communities. Critics may focus on numbers, but good tourism has never been about counting heads; it’s about creating memories and meaning.

Warning signs and the road ahead

Challenges remain; inflation, currency shifts, and environmental pressures must be managed carefully. Yet Thailand is meeting these with energy and imagination through:

• Expanded eco-tourism certification and green hotel standards.

• Ongoing airport and transport upgrades.

• Digital and AI-driven marketing to reach new audiences.

• Closer ASEAN cooperation to balance long-haul volatility.

• Visa-ease policies and strong airline partnerships to sustain premium travel.

These steps ensure Thailand remains Southeast Asia’s most resilient and admired destination.

A welcoming world, Thai style

So yes, numbers rise and fall, currencies strengthen and slip, and forecasts get rewritten. But Thailand keeps the welcome light on.

The beaches still sparkle, the smiles are still real, and somewhere a tuk-tuk is still honking cheerfully at sunset.

The next time someone says “tourism is down,” smile politely — you’ll know better. Thailand’s tourism is good: resilient, sustainable, and unforgettable. It lives not in spreadsheets but in the scent of jasmine rice, the sound of temple bells, and the laughter shared over plates of pad thai.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born travel writer and former hotelier who has called Thailand home since 1991. A graduate of Napier University in Edinburgh, he served as General Manager for several leading hotels and is a former Director of Skål International, having twice served as President of Skål Bangkok and as Past President of both Skål Thailand and Skål Asia.