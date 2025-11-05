Hong Kong hosts Super Terminal Expo

HONG KONG, 6 November 2025: Super Terminal Expo 2025 concludes today at the AsiaWorld-Expo following three days of business networking and conference sessions that attracted aviation stakeholders.

The prestigious event brought together representatives of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Fred Lam Tin-fuk GBS JP, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong; and Margaret Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets in Asia. They delivered keynote addresses at the ceremony, officially launching the three-day event on 4 November.

Photo credit: Informa Markets Asia. VIP line-up at the 2025 Super Termina Hub.

Connolly noted: “After our inaugural (2024) event, the feedback was clear — Asia needed a dedicated platform where terminal developers, designers, operators, and suppliers could come together to tackle our industry’s unique challenges.”

She emphasised that Super Terminal Expo served as a pivotal platform for advancing Asian intermodal transport hub development, injecting new momentum into regional networks.

Government backs new transport hub

Airport Authority Hong Kong chairman Fred Lam added: “The future of aviation relies on ongoing investment in infrastructure. Our Three-runway System lays the foundation for long-term growth. It is one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Hong Kong’s history. We have also continuously developed our intermodal services.

“Through bonded ferries or buses, Chinese Mainland passengers can directly reach our aiairport’sirside for seamless boarding. Later this month, passengers from the Chinese Mainland and Macao will be able to drive their own vehicles to a car park located right next to our airport and reach the airside for boarding flights, without needing to clear Hong Kong border controls. Our investment in infrastructure and services has given investors the confidence to grow their business here.”

Building on last year’s aviation focus, the 2025 event expanded to include air cargo, rail transport, and low-altitude economy sectors. Over 100 leading brands participate, including ARUP, AECOM, NUTECH, NEC Hong Kong Limited, SITA, and Weihai Guangtai, showcasing green transport innovations, digital hub solutions, and intelligent logistics systems.

Record-breaking attendance

Over 200 key stakeholders, including airports, ground handlers, airlines, and regulators, attended the Super Terminal Expo 2025. The event delivered business development opportunities through curated networking initiatives designed to foster meaningful commercial partnerships and community building among industry leaders and decision-makers.

(Source: Super Terminal Expo)