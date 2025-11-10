Marriott’s City Express arrives in Japan

TOKYO, 11 November 2025: Pacifica Hotels GK has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International Inc to bring City Express by Marriott to Japan with the conversion of two existing hotels in Osaka.

Following a complete rebrand, the hotels are expected to re-open in Spring 2026 as City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South and City Express by Marriott Osaka Shin-Imamiya. Together, these openings are expected to mark the debut of the midscale City Express by Marriott in Asia Pacific, bringing its exciting blend of value, convenience and modern comfort to one of Japan’s most dynamic cities.

City Express by Marriott offers accommodations for value-conscious travellers across urban, suburban and emerging destinations, focusing on quality, simplicity and consistency.

City Express by Marriott Shin-Imamiya will feature 100 rooms in a nine-story standalone property located in Haginochaya, Nishinari-ku, directly adjacent to Shin-Imamiya Station, a major interchange served by the JR Osaka Loop Line, Nankai Main Line, and Osaka Metro.

Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity across Osaka and the greater Kansai region.

City Express by Marriott Osaka Namba South will feature 143 rooms in a 14-story standalone property located at Hanazono-kita, Nishinari-ku, adjacent to Hanazonochō Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line.

Positioned along National Route 26 and surrounded by low-rise commercial and residential buildings, the hotel provides convenient access to central Osaka via subway and vehicular routes.

Both hotels are situated in retail, residential, and commercial hubs, providing easy access to Osaka’s top attractions, including Abeno Harukas, Tennoji, Namba, Dotonbori, Shinsaibashi, Osaka Dome, and Osaka Castle Park. They are also well connected to Kansai International Airport via the Nankai Main Line, ensuring a smooth and direct arrival experience for travellers.

(Source: Marriott International)