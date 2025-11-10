World amateur golfers head for Malaysia in 2026

JEJU, 11 November 2025: Tourism Malaysia highlighted the nation’s tourism and golfing excellence at the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) 2025 Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation, held at the Landing Convention Centre, Jeju Shinhwa World on 7 November.

The prestigious evening brought together over 600 guests representing more than 39 countries to celebrate the achievements of amateur golfers from around the world.

From left: WAGC President Isac Saminathan and Tourism Malaysia Seoul Director Kamilia Hani Abd Halim celebrate with Team China, the WAGC 2025 Team Champion, who triumphed over competitors from 39 countries. Far right is WAGC Vice President Johan Tumba, the son of the tournament’s founder, Swedish ice hockey legend Sven Tumba.

The event also featured the official handover of the host nation flag to Malaysia, which will host the WAGC World Final 2026 in Johor, Malaysia.

The 2025 championship concluded with Team China emerging as the Team Champion of WAGC 2025, followed by Team Indonesia as runner-up, and Team Philippines securing third place.

Representing Malaysia, Tourism Malaysia Seoul Director Kamilia Hani Abd Halim delivered remarks highlighting Malaysia’s readiness to welcome the world to the upcoming championship.

The gala served not only as a closing celebration but also as a strategic international platform to promote Malaysia as the next host destination.

Tourism Malaysia supported the event with a cultural showcase, the screening of the Visit Malaysia 2026 promotional video, and an engaging presentation on Malaysia’s world-class golf destinations.

These initiatives offered guests a glimpse into the country’s diverse tourism offerings and warm hospitality ahead of next year’s championship.

As Malaysia gears up to host the WAGC World Final 2026, the event will commence alongside Visit Malaysia 2026 — a global tourism campaign that celebrates the country’s cultural diversity and exceptional travel experiences.

Malaysia is recognised as one of Asia’s most desirable golf tourism destinations, featuring an extensive range of courses set across tropical coastlines, cool highlands, and scenic countryside. With modern facilities, year-round playability, and excellent connectivity, Malaysia offers a compelling blend of sporting excellence and leisure appeal for global travellers.

Tourism Malaysia views its involvement in the WAGC as an opportunity to strengthen Malaysia’s positioning as a premier destination for golf and high-value niche tourism.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract over 700 participants from 40 countries, generating significant international exposure and fostering long-term partnerships within the global golfing community.

The Tourism Malaysia Seoul Director commended the WAGC organisers and participants for their success in Jeju and expressed appreciation for the strong partnership between Malaysia and the WAGC community.

“Golf, in many ways, is more than just a sport. Beyond sportsmanship and friendship, it helps foster intercultural understanding and strengthen the bonds between nations. The World Amateur Golfers Championship truly embodies these ideals of unity and global connection through sports,” she said.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)