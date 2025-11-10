BANGKOK, 11 November 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, announces the opening of Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection, further expanding its footprint in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most dynamic and in-demand resort destinations.

Strategically located near the city centre, Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection offers convenient access to many of Pattaya’s most popular attractions, including Terminal 21 Mall, the interactive Art in Paradise gallery, and Pattaya Beach, which is just 1.2 km away. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests are perfectly positioned to experience the energy and excitement of this vibrant coastal city.

The hotel features 121 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, each equipped with a private balcony and a full suite of modern in-room amenities that reflect contemporary comfort and convenience. Beyond accommodation, the property offers a well-rounded hospitality experience for all traveller profiles.

Leisure guests can unwind in the hotel’s outdoor swimming pool, enjoy local and international dishes at the onsite restaurant, or relax at the casual café serving light refreshments. For business and event travellers, Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection features a dedicated meeting room, a fully equipped business centre, and a flexible ballroom space ideal for corporate gatherings, private functions, or celebratory events.

Pattaya continues to thrive as a year-round destination, renowned for its extensive offerings, including beaches, water sports, shopping malls, family attractions, golf courses, and a vibrant nightlife.

Located just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, and easily accessible via three international airports —Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao — the city is an ideal option for both short weekend escapes and more extended holidays.

The opening of Siamese Hotel Pattaya marks the second BW Signature Collection® property in Thailand and the fourth in Asia, reinforcing the strategic growth of this soft brand in the region. Designed for travellers seeking authentic, locally inspired stays, the BW Signature Collection celebrates distinctive character and individuality, while upholding the globally trusted standards of BWH Hotels.

“We are pleased to introduce Siamese Hotel Pattaya, BW Signature Collection, a hotel that offers both character and quality,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin. “The BW Signature Collection brand continues to resonate with both guests and owners by combining locally influenced design with the professional service standards expected from BWH Hotels. We look forward to welcoming travellers from across the region and beyond to experience Pattaya from this exciting new base.”

With this latest addition, BWH Hotels now offers four properties in Pattaya, spanning three of its renowned brands — BW Signature Collection, Best Western Plus, and SureStay Plus — with a combined inventory of more than 500 guestrooms in the city.

To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)