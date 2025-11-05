HK Express strengthens Penang ties

HONG KONG, 6 November 2025: HK Express Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Penang Global Tourism, Malaysia, formalising a strategic partnership that spans two years until the end of October 2027.

The collaboration encompasses market promotions, flight schedule optimisation, enhancing the passenger experience, and fostering closer industry cooperation, aiming to drive tourism exchange and economic interaction between Hong Kong, neighbouring Greater Bay Area cities, and Penang.

From left) Yoganthiran Manikam, Director of Tourism Malaysia Hong Kong; Jeanette Mao, CEO of HK Express; KK Ong, Chief Commercial Officer of HK Express; Ooi Chok Yan, CEO of Penang Global Tourism; YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO For Tourism & Creative Economy; YB Joseph Ng Soon Siang, State Assemblyman for Air Itam & Director of Penang Global Tourism.

According to the MoU, both parties will allocate “a total of seven figures in HKD” to fund multi-channel online and offline promotional campaigns to showcase the charm of Penang as a “UNESCO World Heritage City”, highlighting George Town’s architecture and street art, diverse cuisine and cultural festivals.

Flight schedule optimisation will focus on strengthening the existing Hong Kong-Penang route by evaluating the addition of extra seasonal flights and increasing capacity during peak seasons to enhance air connectivity between Penang and major Asian cities, offering passengers a more convenient travel experience.

One-stop Greater Bay Area connectivity is another spin-off benefit of the collaboration, facilitated through an ‘Intermodal Pass’. It will deliver seamless sea-land-air connections for passengers from Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan, and Macao, thereby shortening total travel time to and from Penang. This will be achieved by utilising ferry, road, and rail travel to seamlessly connect with HK Express flights, all with a single travel transaction.

HK Express increased flights to two daily on its Hong Kong-Penang route since last October, offering flexibility for business travellers, holidaymakers, and travellers visiting friends and relatives (VFR).

Leveraging the Cathay Pacific Group’s global network, Penang will now be seamlessly connected to over 100 destinations, facilitating a two-way flow of passengers with one-stop transfers between Cathay and HK Express.

HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao said: “Since launching the Penang route in November 2024, demand has grown steadily, with an average load factor of around 80%. In the winter 2025 season, we have doubled frequency to 14 flights per week, offering real choice with 1155 daytime and 2000 evening departures. This step-up is the result of HK Express’s network and schedule investment, together with the strong support and promotional drive of the Penang State Government and Penang Global Tourism.”

“Penang is a city of dual UNESCO recognitions, and this partnership will bring more travellers to experience our UNESCO World Heritage Site of George Town and our UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Penang Hill”, said Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy YB Wong Hon Wai.

“Our partnership with HK Express is a key part of Penang’s strategy to expand our reach and prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and Malaysia Medical Tourism Year 2026. This collaboration strengthens our market presence and ensures more travellers can discover the unique art, heritage, and lifestyle that Penang offers.”

HK Express aims to further leverage Hong Kong’s dual advantages as an international aviation hub and the gateway to the Greater Bay Area by combining Hong Kong’s urban experiences with the diverse offerings of neighbouring cities.

HK Express will endeavour to attract more Penang travellers for in-depth “Hong Kong plus Greater Bay Area city” tourism and, at the same time, expand its seamless sea-land-air “Intermodal Pass” service within the Greater Bay Area, providing one-stop services that include ticket purchasing, baggage check-in, flight connections, and travel insurance to optimise the overall travel experience.

