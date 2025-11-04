Beyond Khaolak Resort rebrands

KHAO LAK, Thailand, 5 November 2025: Kata Group Resorts confirms the rebranding of Beyond Khaolak Resort to ananea Beyond Khaolak — the first ananea-branded property in Thailand.

The rebrand to ananea Beyond Khaolak is the result of a strategic collaboration with ananea, a European lifestyle hotel brand designed for new-generation travellers seeking balance, inspiration, and purposeful experiences.

Ananea is part of Detour Hotels & Resorts, under DER Touristik Group, one of Europe’s largest and most reputable travel and hospitality corporations, which also includes brands such as Sentido, Calimera, Aldiana, and Playitas. This launch marks the very first ananea property in Thailand, and importantly, the flagship property for the brand in Southeast Asia.

The name “ananea” originates from the Greek word “ananeosis”, meaning “renewal”. This philosophy is reflected in the resort’s atmosphere and design, which combine minimalist Mediterranean influences and contemporary European styling.

Located on Pak Weep Beach, ananea Beyond Khaolak is an 80-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. The resort features an all-villa concept with 177 units, ranging from Garden Villas to the expansive Two-Bedroom Pool Villa.

