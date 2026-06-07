Air Astana resumes Dubai services

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2026: Air Astana will resume regular services from Almaty to Dubai from 20 June 2026 and from Astana to Dubai from 10 July 2026.

Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, flights will operate via Pakistan to ensure the continued safety and reliability of services.

Photo credit: Air Astana

Flight frequencies will be restored gradually as follows:

Almaty–Dubai–Almaty

15–21 June: 2 flights a week (Saturday, Sunday)

22–28 June: 4 flights a week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

29 June – 5 July: 6 flights a week (daily except Tuesday) 6–12 July: 7 flights a week (daily)

Astana–Dubai–Astana

10–19 July: 3 flights a week (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

20–26 July: 4 flights a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

27 July – 2 August: 5 flights a week (daily except Monday and Wednesday)

3–9 August: 7 flights a week (daily)

Passengers whose tickets have already been rebooked for departures up to 31 July 2026 may change their booking free of charge to an earlier flight from 20 June for travel from Almaty and from 10 July for travel from Astana.

(Source: Air Astana)