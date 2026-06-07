TTM 2026 set to go live at the NICE venue

BANGKOK, 8 June 2026: The numbers are looking good, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirming strong participation in Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026, taking place 10 to 12 June.

In its preview press release, the TAT says it will welcome “429 global buyers, 428 Thai sellers, more than 60 international media, engaging in an estimated 15,400 appointments. This year’s theme is “Healing is the New Luxury.”

Photo credit: TAT.

The event will be hosted at the NICE Pattaya Convention and Exhibition Centre in Chon Buri, which is part of Nong Nooch Gardens and its attractions. This year’s TTM highlights wellness tourism, sustainable travel, regional routes, digital trade support, and major global events while supporting “Hidden Gem” destinations.

Commenting on the B2B show, TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said: “As TAT’s annual strategic trade platform, TTM+ connects global travel buyers with Thai tourism businesses and presents the depth, quality, and diversity of Thailand’s tourism offer to the international market. The strong buyer response to this year’s event reflects continued confidence in Thailand despite global economic uncertainty and wider international challenges. TAT believes TTM+ 2026 will create meaningful business opportunities, strengthen Thailand’s global tourism profile, and distribute benefits to entrepreneurs, communities, and related sectors nationwide.”

International buyer participation has risen by 5.7% compared with the event’s 2025 turnout, with ASEAN (33%), East Asia (28%), Europe (24%), and the Americas (15%) leading the way. Increased participation from the Americas signals renewed long-haul demand and growing confidence in Thailand’s tourism sector.

Thai sellers include hotels, tour operators, attractions, entertainment businesses, golf courses, travel technology providers, wellness resorts, hospitals, and related services.

Participants will also include TAT STAR-certified operators aligned with Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs), CF Hotels members, and Thailand Tourism Award winners.

Beyond the scheduled appointments, TAT will showcase Thailand’s tourism direction, market-ready products, and partnership opportunities.

Key sessions include the opening ceremony and welcome reception on 10 June at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya, and Pattaya Night on 11 June at the Columbia Pictures Aquaverse.

The Pre-Tour programme on 10 June has received strong interest from international buyers, with all seven routes fully registered. The programme will give participants first-hand exposure to Chon Buri’s tourism assets, including nature, lifestyle, golf, yachting, and community-based experiences.

Following the trade mart, the Post-Tour programme from 13 to 16 June will connect participants with five regional routes across Thailand: Rayong–Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri–Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Pathom–Kanchanaburi, Surat Thani–Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Chiang Rai. These itineraries are designed to develop new market-ready products, extend business engagement beyond the trade floor, and distribute tourism income nationwide.

(Source: TAT)