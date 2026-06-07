Riyadh Air welcomes two 787 Dreamliners

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 8 June 2026: Riyadh Air has welcomed its first two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners at the airline’s home base in Riyadh, a milestone for the airline as it prepares to expand commercial services.

“To see our very first custom-built 787 Dreamliners touch down in Riyadh is a historic moment for us, and a momentous day for Saudi aviation,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas… “We are building an airline, and also opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom.”

Photo credit: Boeing.

The deliveries are a step forward for Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy, which aims to attract 150 million visitors and serve 330 million passengers annually by 2030.

Riyadh Air’s fleet plan includes up to 72 Boeing 787s that will connect the Kingdom to regional and long-haul markets, including Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America, and serve more than 100 destinations by 2030.

“Riyadh Air is bringing to life a vision of modern world-class travel, and we are delighted to support them as they open new possibilities for the Kingdom and the world,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ President and CEO Stephanie Pope. “The 787 Dreamliner gives Riyadh Air unmatched efficiency, flexibility across routes and a beautiful interior that will deliver a phenomenal travel experience.”

The new aircraft features a four-class cabin configuration: Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy with a total of 289 seats.

Commercial ticket sales for a daily Riyadh-London Heathrow service started last week, ahead of the deployment of the new aircraft on the route, set for 1 July.

Meanwhile, the airline has been experimenting with ad hoc flights to London since October, using a leased Boeing 787, with ticket sales limited to airline staff and their families.

Riyadh Air recently signed a partnership agreement with Air India to lay the groundwork for future codeshare and interline arrangements, designed to offer seamless connectivity between India, Saudi Arabia, and broader international destinations once operations expand.

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the airline’s immediate sights are set on scaling up to nearly 20 destinations by the end of 2026, with an ultimate goal of reaching more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Flight schedule: 787s to London

(Source: Boeing and Riyadh)