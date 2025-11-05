Cathay Pacific flies daily to Changsha

HONG KONG, 6 November 2025: Cathay Pacific launched non-stop passenger flights between Hong Kong and Changsha on Tuesday, further expanding the Cathay Group’s Chinese Mainland network to 24 destinations served by Cathay Pacific and low-cost carrier HK Express.

This new daily service offers customers from Hong Kong and around the world access to the bustling capital of China’s Hunan Province. At the same time, those travelling from Changsha can conveniently connect to the Cathay Group’s global network of over 100 passenger destinations through its Hong Kong hub. ​

To mark the start of the new service, Cathay Pacific held a launch ceremony at Changsha Huanghua International Airport, hosted by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau, Director of the Chinese Mainland Arnold Cheng, and Director of Service Delivery Mandy Ng.

Cathay Pacific held a launch ceremony at Changsha Huanghua International Airport, hosted by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau, Director of the Chinese Mainland Arnold Cheng, and Director of Service Delivery Mandy Ng. The inaugural flight CX968 was welcomed with a special water salute at Changsha Huanghua International Airport, marking a new chapter in the enhanced connectivity between Hunan and Hong Kong.

Cathay’s Arnold Cheng said: “The launch of our Changsha route marks another important step in Cathay’s strategic expansion in the Chinese Mainland, underscoring our unique position of having deep roots in Hong Kong, being proudly part of China and connecting the world. This new service reinforces our role in enhancing connectivity between key cities across the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, making travel between Hong Kong, Changsha and beyond more seamless for our customers, while showcasing the vibrancy and rich heritage of Hunan Province to travellers from around the globe.”

Hunan Airport Management Group Marketing Director Zhou Yun noted: “Hong Kong is an important gateway between Hunan and the world. The direct flights between Changsha and Hong Kong not only make travelling between the two cities easier, but also foster economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Hunan and Hong Kong. With the launch of the new route, travellers from Hunan can enjoy added convenience through seamless check-in and baggage through-check services, connecting to over 100 destinations worldwide.

Cathay Pacific deploys an A321neo aircraft on the Hong Kong-Changsha route, featuring business and economy cabins.

Flight schedules are as follows (all times local):

Changsha marks the Cathay Group’s fifth new destination in the Chinese Mainland, launched in 2025, alongside Urumqi, operated by Cathay Pacific and Changzhou, Yiwu and Guiyang, operated by HK Express. ​

To cater to growing travel demand, Cathay Pacific has also increased flights on other key routes in the Chinese Mainland, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai. The Cathay Group will operate more than 330 return flights per week between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland during the winter travel peak.

(Source: Cathay Pacific)