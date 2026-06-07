PuLi Group appoints Dean Winter as CEO

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2026: The PuLi Group has appointed Dean Winter as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 June 2026, a significant milestone as the brand prepares to reveal PuLi Shanghai’s remake as a new chapter of growth.

Photo credit: PuLI Group. Dean Winter, Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment underscores PuLi Group’s ambition to evolve from an iconic flagship hotel into a refined collection of distinctive luxury properties across Asia and beyond.

Winter brings more than three decades of leadership across some of the world’s most respected luxury hotel brands, most recently as Managing Director of Swire Hotels, whose portfolio includes The Upper House Hong Kong.

Winter will lead strategic direction, brand development, and portfolio growth, working alongside a seasoned executive team as the group advances its expansion across key Asian markets.

He will also oversee The PuXuan in Beijing and the RuMa in Kuala Lumpur, both of which are managed by Urban Resort Concepts.

PuLi Shanghai is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation, preserving what has distinguished the property since inception while reimagining its spaces, dining, and wellness offerings in line with the standards that will guide every future PuLi property.

The PuLi Group is a family-owned hospitality brand that currently comprises three properties: PuLi Shanghai, which opened in 2009; PuXuan in Beijing; and RuMa in Kuala Lumpur.