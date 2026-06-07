Art for Tourism inspires visitors to return to Myanmar

BANGKOK, 8 June 2026: An art exhibition titled Art for Tourism will be presented in Yangon this June, highlighting the role of visual art in promoting tourism, preserving cultural heritage and creating meaningful connections between travellers and destinations.

Organised in conjunction with the Mekong Tourism Forum 2026 and supported by Myanmar’s Ministry of Hotels, Tourism and Culture, the exhibition will convene at Pan Pacific Yangon from 15 to 18 June 2026 and at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon from 20 to 30 June 2026.

Shwedagon in Yangon by Sai Pyae Sone Aye.

Curated by travel consultant and art curator Jaffee Yee, the exhibition features the work of three contemporary Myanmar watercolour artists: Arkar Myo, Aung Htet Lwin and Sai Pyae Sone Aye.

Through a collection of watercolour paintings, visitors are invited to experience some of Myanmar’s most iconic destinations, including Shwedagon Pagoda, Mandalay Palace, Shwenandaw Monastery, Inle Lake, Bagan and Hpa-An.

For Yee, the exhibition demonstrates how art can inspire travel and cultural understanding.

“Art captures the spirit of a place,” said Yee. “We hope these paintings encourage visitors to discover more of Myanmar’s culture, heritage and people.”

Its connection with the Mekong Tourism Forum 2026 further highlights the importance of culture as a driver of sustainable tourism. The MTF brings together tourism leaders and industry professionals from across the Greater Mekong Subregion to explore opportunities for collaboration, innovation and responsible tourism development.

Once Upon a Time in Mandalay by Aung Htet Lwin.

About the artists

Aung Htet Lwin

Aung Htet Lwin was born in 1991 in Pantanaw, Myanmar. He is a full-time professional artist known for his atmospheric urban landscapes and expressive contemporary watercolour paintings. He graduated from the National University of Arts and Culture (NUAC), Yangon, specialising in painting.

Sai Pyae Sone Aye

Sai Pyae Sone Aye was born in 1980 in Khamti, Sagaing, Myanmar. He is an acclaimed professional watercolour artist. Recognised for his deep mastery of the medium, he is highly celebrated for capturing the unique qualities of light and atmosphere, with a particular focus on urban scenes, vivid landscapes, and natural scenery.

Arkar Myo

Arkar Myo was born in 1992 in Mandalay, Myanmar. He began studying fine art under a private instructor at the age of seven, training diligently for six years. During his childhood as an aspiring artist, he actively participated in numerous national and international competitions.

Mandalay Palace by Arkar Myo.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a respected travel writer, tourism lecturer and hospitality consultant with more than four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s tourism and hotel industry. A former hotel general manager and regular contributor to regional travel publications, he is widely recognised for his insights into tourism development, destination marketing and sustainable travel.