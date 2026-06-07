Conrad KL confirms GM appointment

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 June 2026: Conrad Kuala Lumpur has named Paola Caciolli as General Manager of the brand’s first property in Malaysia and its Southeast Asia flagship.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2026 in the Malaysian capital’s Golden Triangle, the hotel marks a significant milestone for the Conrad brand in the region.

Photo credit: Conrad Kuala Lumpur. Paola Caciolli will lead Conrad Kuala Lumpur, the brand’s first hotel in Malaysia.

Beyond its long-established role as a regional business gateway, Kuala Lumpur is increasingly appreciated for its dining scene, cultural diversity, design-forward hospitality and neighbourhood experiences.

Caciolli brings more than 26 years of luxury hospitality experience across Asia and Europe, spanning hotel pre-openings, brand positioning, operations, commercial strategy and guest experience. Her leadership background includes senior roles across Hilton’s luxury portfolio, including Waldorf Astoria, as well as extensive experience in China, Italy, the United Kingdom and France.

She has been leading Conrad Kuala Lumpur’s pre-opening preparations since 2021, drawing on a track record that includes multiple luxury openings and brand introductions. Before joining Conrad Kuala Lumpur,

Caciolli had considerable experience opening hotels and overseeing marketing positioning and guest experience strategy. Her previous roles also include senior leadership positions at Waldorf Astoria Beijing and Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria, as well as cluster luxury hotel experience in Europe.

(Source: Conrad Kuala Lumpur)