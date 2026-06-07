Cathay Pacific plans flights to Almaty

HONG KONG, 8 June 2026: Cathay Pacific plans direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial and cultural capital, in the first quarter of 2027.

The airline will operate three flights per week using an Airbus A330-300 widebody aircraft, which will be the only direct service linking Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavina Lau said: “Central Asia is a strategically important Belt and Road region that offers ample business opportunities. As Hong Kong’s home hub carrier, Cathay has aligned its interests with the HKSAR Government to strengthen our connectivity with this emerging market.

“Last year, we launched direct flights to Urumqi in Northwestern China, a city whose proximity to Central Asia extended our reach not only in the Chinese Mainland, but also to other key destinations along the Belt and Road. As we celebrate ’80 Years Together’ with our home city, we are excited to build on that momentum by announcing plans to operate direct flights between Hong Kong and Almaty, our first-ever destination in Central Asia, fostering new opportunities for people, cargo and capital flow with this dynamic region.”

Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s most developed economy with key industries including manufacturing, mining and industrial production. It is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner and leading export market in the region. Meanwhile, demand between the Chinese Mainland and Central Asia has grown steadily in recent years, underpinned by trade, investment and Belt and Road activity. The country also has a growing tourism sector offering summer and winter outdoor activities and is set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Together, Cathay Pacific and HK Express operate close to 600 return flights per week to 33 Belt and Road destinations. The Group also operates more than 330 return flights per week between Hong Kong and 24 destinations in the Chinese Mainland.

Lau made the comments while attending a ceremony alongside the President of Almaty International Airport, Goker Kose, and the Deputy Head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, Akmaral Yeshanova, last week.

She joined a high-level delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee Ka-chiu, to Central Asia and Kazakhstan to support efforts to explore new business opportunities for Hong Kong with emerging markets in the region.

(Source: Cathay Group)