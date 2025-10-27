Second Waldorf Astoria opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 28 October 2025: Hilton announced on Monday the opening of the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan, a landmark addition to the brand’s luxury portfolio in China.

The property’s debut marks a significant chapter for Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai, as the third city worldwide to have two Waldorf Astoria properties.

Photo credit: Hilton. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan sits on the southern stretch of Shanghai’s new Bund, in the Qiantan District of Pudong and on the opposite side of the Huangpu River from Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund. Together, the properties underscore the brand’s long-term vision and growing presence in China.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan enjoys a rare balance of prime riverfront views, direct access to Qiantan Park and the waterfront promenade of Qiantan Youcheng Park. Just a step removed from the city’s busiest districts, the hotel is a serene urban retreat that feels worlds apart in pace against the city’s cosmopolitan energy. It remains minutes away from everything that matters, as a place to switch off without disconnecting.

The hotel features 204 rooms and suites, starting at 52 sqm, with panoramic river views and spacious balconies.

Waldorf Astoria made its Asia Pacific debut in China in 2010 with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion. Over the past 15 years, Waldorf Astoria has built a portfolio of five hotels across the country — Shanghai on the Bund, Beijing, Chengdu, Xiamen, and now Shanghai Qiantan.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan is located at No. 18 Linyao Road, Pudong District, Shanghai,200126, China.

(Source: Hilton)