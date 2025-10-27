Timor-Leste: 11th member of ASEAN

SINGAPORE, 28 October 2025: The Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste officially acceded to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday, 26 October, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s journey of independence and regional and global integration.

Following years of preparation and cooperation with ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste’s admission confirms the nation’s commitment to peace, prosperity and unity in Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Antonio Sampaio. Tears of joy. Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão wiped tears of joy after signing the Declaration of Timor-Leste in ASEAN during the opening ceremony of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Sunday.

The country becomes the 11th member of ASEAN. The other member countries are: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão stated: “Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN represents the realisation of the nation’s long-standing vision to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional neighbours as equal partners in building a stronger, more inclusive and resilient Southeast Asia. This moment reflects the collective dedication and hard work of our government, our people and our ASEAN partners.”

Prime Minister Gusmão added: “As ASEAN’s newest Member State, Timor-Leste looks forward to contributing to the shared goals and aspirations of the ASEAN Community — fostering economic growth, social progress, and cultural advancement across the region.”

The Timorese government expresses its deep appreciation to the Governments of ASEAN Member States, the ASEAN Secretariat and other partners for their continued guidance and support throughout the accession process.

It highlighted its profound gratitude to Malaysia, as the 2025 ASEAN Chair, for its leadership, guidance and unwavering commitment in facilitating Timor-Leste’s smooth transition to full membership.

In the official press statement, the government reaffirms its commitment to upholding the principles of the ASEAN Charter and to actively participating in all three ASEAN Community pillars: Political and Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural Communities.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Timor-Leste’s engagement with the region, reflecting a shared commitment to cooperation, stability and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia.

(Source: Timor-Leste government news)