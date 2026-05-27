Maldives targets China’s luxury travel market

SHANGHAI, 28 May 2026: Visit Maldives participated in ITB China 2026 earlier this week, focusing on the Chinese outbound market and targeting China’s expanding luxury travel sector with the campaign slogan ‘Luxury without Limits’.

Hosted 26 to 28 May at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Centre in Shanghai, the Visit Maldives team aimed to strengthen the Maldives’ visibility with the Chinese travel trade and reinforce engagement with key industry stakeholders, including tour operators, travel agencies, online travel platforms, and MICE planners.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives.

During pre-scheduled B2B meetings with international travel trade partners, Visit Maldives presented the latest destination updates, including tourism products, connectivity developments, and travel experiences tailored to the Chinese market.

The Maldives stand facilitated discussions across key segments, including luxury travel, family holidays, honeymoon travel, wellness, diving, and cultural experiences. It also featured destination promotional materials and digital content highlighting the Maldives’ diverse tourism offerings, supporting direct engagement with trade visitors throughout the event. Industry stakeholders are provided with updated destination information and insights into seasonal travel products and experiences.

China remains one of the most important source markets for the Maldives, contributing significantly to overall tourist arrivals and long-haul travel demand, reflecting its strong potential for further growth and strategic importance to the destination.

(Source: Visit Maldives)