Collinson spreads Sompo partnership beyond Thailand

SINGAPORE, 28 October 2025: Collinson International, a global provider of airport customer engagement solutions and the owner/operator of Smart Delay, announced Monday the regional expansion of its partnership with leading insurance provider, Sompo, to launch Sompo Smart Delay in three new markets in APAC: Singapore, mainland China and Malaysia.

Building on their collaboration in Thailand, the partnership provides single- and annual-trip policyholders of selected Sompo travel insurance plans instant access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences during flight delays.

Eligible policyholders register their flights at least two hours (for customers in Singapore) or three hours (for customers in Malaysia and mainland China) before the scheduled departure time to enjoy the benefit.

In the event of a flight delay, policyholders will immediately receive a digital access voucher that allows them to redeem their real-time travel benefit. Sompo Smart Delay provides instant access to an airport lounge or an alternative travel experience, such as a spa session, sleep pod visit, or restaurant discount, without the need to complete a claim form.

This expanded collaboration comes at a time when flight disruptions are increasingly prevalent as travel continues to grow robustly. Recent flight delay statistics revealed that 54 million travellers in APAC were affected by delays of more than one hour during the first half of 2025. According to Collinson International’s latest report, ‘Tomorrow’s Journey: Smarter, Faster, Connected’, access to airport lounges and other premium services is central to today’s airport experience, with 80% of travellers in APAC having visited a lounge at least once.

“Building on our successful partnership in Thailand, we’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Sompo to Singapore, mainland China and Malaysia – markets in which travel is one of the highest spend categories among consumers,” said Collinson International Chief Commercial Officer and APAC Executive Chair Todd Handcock.

“We’re excited to launch the Sompo Smart Delay benefit to three more markets as we accelerate our focus on delivering innovative travel products across the region through this partnership with Collinson International,” said Sompo President of Consumer Lines, APAC, Bill Zhang.

(Source: Collinson)