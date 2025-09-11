Tripla product launch in Thailand

Bangkok, 12 September 2025: Tripla Inc, a leading hospitality technology company from Japan, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a product launch and industry gathering on 10 October 2025 at Hotel Nikko Bangkok.
Under the theme Hospitality Reimagined: 10 Years of Innovation, A New Era of Hospitality, the event will bring together 100 senior hoteliers and industry leaders.
New Product Launches
Tripla will introduce three new solutions.
TriplaBook – a booking engine to increase direct hotel reservations.
TriplaBot – an AI chatbot that makes instant bookings via LINE, WhatsApp, Messenger, and web.
TriplaConnect – a customer relationship platform to build loyalty and personalise service.
Programme Highlights
Opening by Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President, Thai Hotels Association.
Keynote by Kazuhisa Takahashi, CEO of Tripla Inc.
Panel discussion: Next-Gen Hotels – Innovation through AI and Travel Tech with executives from Cross Hotels & Resorts, Fusion, and Kokotel.
Partner sessions by Comanche Gogoji, Worldpay, and Capillary Technologies.
The event closes with networking, interactive showcases, and partner exhibitions.
“This 10-year milestone is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to explore how AI will shape the future of hospitality,” said Tripla Inc CEO Kazuhisa Takahashi.
Event Details
Date: Friday, 10 October 2025.
Time: 1300 – 1700.
Venue: Hotel Nikko Bangkok.
Entry: Free, invitation-only (100 seats).
Register: Eventbrite Link https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/hospitality-reimagined-10-years-of-innovation-a-new-era-o-f-hospitality-tickets-1671056989439.
About Tripla
Founded in 2015, Tripla provides AI-powered hospitality SaaS services to more than 8,600 properties in nine countries. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in 2022.
About the author
A former President of Skål International Asia, Skål International Thailand and Skål International Bangkok, Andrew J Wood is a past hotel general manager and regular contributor to the region’s travel and tourism media.