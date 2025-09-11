Tripla product launch in Thailand

Bangkok, 12 September 2025: Tripla Inc, a leading hospitality technology company from Japan, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a product launch and industry gathering on 10 October 2025 at Hotel Nikko Bangkok.

Under the theme Hospitality Reimagined: 10 Years of Innovation, A New Era of Hospitality, the event will bring together 100 senior hoteliers and industry leaders.

New Product Launches

Tripla will introduce three new solutions.

TriplaBook – a booking engine to increase direct hotel reservations.

TriplaBot – an AI chatbot that makes instant bookings via LINE, WhatsApp, Messenger, and web.

TriplaConnect – a customer relationship platform to build loyalty and personalise service.

Programme Highlights

Opening by Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President, Thai Hotels Association.

Keynote by Kazuhisa Takahashi, CEO of Tripla Inc.

Panel discussion: Next-Gen Hotels – Innovation through AI and Travel Tech with executives from Cross Hotels & Resorts, Fusion, and Kokotel.

Partner sessions by Comanche Gogoji, Worldpay, and Capillary Technologies.

The event closes with networking, interactive showcases, and partner exhibitions.

“This 10-year milestone is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to explore how AI will shape the future of hospitality,” said Tripla Inc CEO Kazuhisa Takahashi.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025.

Time: 1300 – 1700.

Venue: Hotel Nikko Bangkok.

Entry: Free, invitation-only (100 seats).

Register: Eventbrite Link https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/hospitality-reimagined-10-years-of-innovation-a-new-era-o-f-hospitality-tickets-1671056989439.

About Tripla

Founded in 2015, Tripla provides AI-powered hospitality SaaS services to more than 8,600 properties in nine countries. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in 2022.

About the author

A former President of Skål International Asia, Skål International Thailand and Skål International Bangkok, Andrew J Wood is a past hotel general manager and regular contributor to the region’s travel and tourism media.