Racing tyre legend Pirelli opens Macao exhibition

MACAO, 12 September 2025: The Macao Grand Prix Museum partners with Pirelli, the Italian tyre manufacturer, to create the “Macao Grand Prix Museum X The Pirelli Legend” — Racing Tyres Theme Exhibition that opened to the public on 10 September and closes on 2 March 2026.

The theme exhibition was officially inaugurated at the basement of the Museum by MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes visited the exhibition on 10 September for the official opening ceremony.

She highlighted in her speech that the Italian tyre manufacturer Pirelli has been dedicated to tire manufacturing for over a century, noting that museum visitors can gain new insights into the sophisticated techniques behind motor races from a fresh angle offered by the theme exhibition.

“It represents MGTO and Pirelli’s concerted effort to spread and carry on the motorsport culture as MGTO brands Macao as a destination that offers a fascinating blend of trip experiences in sports events”

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Pirelli APAC CEO Andrea Maganzani, who described it as a showcase of Pirelli’s motorsport journey; a “celebration of the passion and innovation that defines the future of racing.”

The theme exhibition displays nine types of tyres, including the special-edition tyre imprinted with the dragon pattern – donated by Pirelli to the Macao Grand Prix Organising Committee last year, one Formula One tyre and seven motorsport tyre models used in the Macau Grand Prix. This theme exhibition offers motorsport enthusiasts a close encounter with Pirelli’s exquisite art of tyre design, a window onto the core technique behind the unparalleled speed of racing cars. Exhibition visitors can also embark on a video journey from the intricate moulding and assembly of top-notch tyres in Pirelli’s factory in Milan, to the top gear moments on Macao’s Guia Circuit.

Founded in 1872, Pirelli is one of the world’s largest tyre manufacturers with a strong presence in over 350 two/four-wheel motor and motorcycle races worldwide annually, including being the global tyre partner of the Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 World Championships organised by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Formula Regional European Championship and GT World Challenge.

The Museum is open from 1000 to 1800 daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing for the Macao Grand Prix Museum, visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.