Thomas Cook India & SOTC expand Disney Cruise partnership

MUMBAI, 30 September 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel have announced a collaboration with Disney Cruise Line to offer magical Disney holidays at sea in Australia and New Zealand.

Cruise holidays are witnessing strong and growing demand from Indian consumers, according to the E&Y & Economic Times Great Indian Traveller Report.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line> Disney Wonder.

The report revealed that 52% respondents included cruising in their bucket list of desired experiences. This is reiterated in the Thomas Cook & SOTC India Holiday Report 2025, with 45% of respondents displaying a strong interest in exploring new experiences/formats, such as cruises.

Leveraging this market opportunity, Thomas Cook and SOTC have launched a range of innovative tours that offer an enchanting experience aboard Disney Wonder sailings, bringing world-class cruising to both their group and customised holiday products. The companies’ 16-day Australian Extravaganza group tour will include a four-night sailing, with scheduled departures from India in November 2025 and January 2026.

Disney Wonder blends Disney’s signature entertainment across all age groups with exceptional dining and family-friendly amenities. Guests can enjoy Broadway-style shows, lively deck parties, poolside movies and fireworks at sea. The ship features rotational dining at themed restaurants, including Tiana’s Place and Animator’s Palate. Complimentary offerings include unlimited soft-serve ice cream, sodas, in-room movies, youth clubs for various age groups, fitness areas, character meet-and-greets and scheduled entertainment. On-board offerings include multiple pools, like the adult-only Quiet Cove Pool. Concierge services, seasonal celebrations and immersive play zones create an unforgettable journey.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s joint marketing campaign with Disney Cruise Line will extend across key media platforms — aimed at inspiring discerning Indian customers.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Rajeev Kale said: “Our pioneering legacy drives us in designing innovative and exciting travel experiences! I am delighted with yet another first-mover from the Thomas Cook India Group, with the introduction of special Disney Cruise Line experiences into our group tours, also customised holidays for the upcoming winter season.”

SOTC Travel Limited President & Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours SD Nandakumar added: “Cruising is seen as a niche… it is fast emerging as Indian consumers’ holiday choice. What’s encouraging is seeing strong demand not just from India’s most popular cities, but also from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with families, honeymooners and groups of friends embracing cruising as an aspirational way to holiday.”