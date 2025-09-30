Call to crank up cash for Visit Malaysia Year

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 October 2025: The Malaysian Tourism Federation (MTF) is urging the government to allocate a comprehensive tourism budget ahead of Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) 2026, ensuring effective incentives, digital support, human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and resources for tourism players, including hotels, travel operators, guides, spas, concert organisers and related service providers.

MTF President Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel highlighted that while the Geran Sokongan Sektor Kebudayaan (GSSK) and the Geran Sokongan Sektor Pelancongan (GSSP) under Tourism Malaysia play an essential role in supporting participation in domestic or international exhibitions and cultural promotion programmes, they cannot stand alone in guaranteeing industry readiness.

“Organising or joining fairs is good, but these platforms cannot succeed if players do not have the promotional materials, digital content, or quality products to showcase. Smaller operators, such as budget hotels and local tour agents, often lack the funds to prepare effectively. Without direct assistance, their potential remains underutilised,” he said.

Direct Promotion Grant for Registered Players

MTF proposes the introduction of a Direct Promotion Grant for registered and licensed tourism operators. This grant would provide much-needed funding and guidance to prepare promotional materials, strengthen branding, and increase visibility in both domestic and international markets.

Digital Exposure & Modern Marketing

MTF stressed the urgent need for digital exposure of Malaysian tourism products, including funding for online marketing, social media campaigns, and e-marketplace visibility. In today’s travel landscape, digital presence is no longer optional but essential to reach global travellers.

Stakeholder & Association Incentives

To maximise industry impact, MTF also calls for special incentives or grants for associations, recognising their role as frontline mobilisers of members. Associations ensure compliance, coordinate collective promotions, and drive nationwide participation in tourism campaigns.

Enforcement & Revenue Protection

MTF further urges the government to:

Take strict enforcement action against illegal and unlicensed providers;

Prevent revenue leakage (ketirisan hasil) by ensuring transparent collection of Tourism Tax at all airports and international entry/exit points;

Ensure that all tourist contributions are fully channelled back into the tourism ecosystem.

Stronger Media Collaboration

MTF also calls for a Media Promotion Grant, covering both traditional and digital platforms, to empower media partners as key allies in promoting Malaysia’s image worldwide, building international awareness, and ensuring the success of VMY 2026.

Human Resource & Infrastructure Development

MTF emphasises that VMY 2026 must also be supported with substantial investment in human capital and infrastructure:

Human Resource Development: Training, certification, and upskilling programs for frontline workers, including hotel staff, tour guides, tour bus drivers and service providers to ensure world-class hospitality standards.

Infrastructure Support: Upgrading airports, transport systems, tourism facilities, and accessibility in key destinations to create a seamless visitor experience while enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness on the global stage.

“The GSSK and GSSP are valuable, but they are not enough on their own. Malaysia must go further by empowering registered players, associations, media, and workforce with direct support, digital exposure, infrastructure development, and incentives. Only with this comprehensive approach can Visit Malaysia Year 2026 achieve its full potential as a landmark success,” Dr Sri Ganesh concluded.