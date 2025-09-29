Club Med debuts in South Africa

SINGAPORE, 30 September 2025: Club Med is set to make its debut in South Africa with the launch of Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari, located on the Dolphin Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Scheduled to open in July 2026, with sales commencing in October 2025, this project is the country’s first high-end all-inclusive resort, combining the best of beachside relaxation and exclusive ‘Big Five’ safari adventure.

Club Med East, South Asia and Pacific (ESAP) CEO Rachael Harding said: “The launch of Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari marks an exciting first for our brand – our very first footprint in South Africa. This project not only celebrates the extraordinary beauty of KwaZulu-Natal but also offers a unique blend of beach and safari experiences. It’s a truly unique offering that we believe will deeply appeal to our clients in ESAP and beyond, who are consistently seeking new and immersive travel experiences.”

This landmark opening will reinforce Club Med’s pioneering spirit by bringing its unique brand of premium all-inclusive holidays to a region still relatively untouched by international tourism. The resort will be situated just 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport and developed across 32 hectares of unspoilt natural surroundings.

It will feature 411 accommodations, including Superior and Deluxe rooms as well as an Exclusive Collection Ilanga section with 66 suites. Designed in collaboration with South African architects Craft of Architecture and supported by interior designers Mobius and MHNA of Paris, the resort will blend harmoniously into its natural environment while paying homage to Zulu culture through the use of locally sourced materials, authentic design motifs and a natural palette.

For the first time in Club Med’s history, a resort experience will be paired with an exclusive private safari adventure. Located within an 18,000-hectare game reserve, Mpilo Safari Lodge will be reserved for Club Med guests, offering premium tented accommodation with panoramic views and a full range of amenities. Daily guided drives, led by experienced rangers, will allow guests to encounter the “Big Five” – lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and Cape buffalo – in their natural habitat.

Families will also be able to enjoy specially adapted drives designed for younger children. Evenings will feature traditional Boma gatherings with barbecues and storytelling around the fire, bringing the authentic magic of the African savannah to life.

The opening of Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari also carries significant economic and social benefits for the region. Representing an investment of more than 2 billion rand (approximately EUR100 million), the project is being developed in partnership with Collins Residential and a South African Investment Consortium. It is expected to generate over 800 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs, with 1,200 construction workers already employed from neighbouring communities.

Bookings for Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari will open in October 2025, ahead of its grand opening in July 2026.

(Source: Club Med.)