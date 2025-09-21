Taiwan promotes bike-friendly stays

TAIPEI, Taiwan, 22 September 2025: Taiwan Tourism Administration is presenting its Bike Friendly Accommodations programme by partnering with lodging providers.

The initiative offers facilities and services such as secure bike parking, maintenance and cleaning areas, late check-out, and guided cycling tours, ensuring a safe and convenient journey for cycling travellers across Taiwan.

Photo credit: Taiwan Tourism Administration. Taiwan Tourism.

Come BikeDay Cycling Festival

Autumn’s crisp and refreshing weather makes it the perfect season for events, and the most iconic among them is the annual Come! BikeDay Cycling Festival is hosted on the shores of Sun Moon Lake. Blending local culture, live performances, and family-friendly riding experiences, this year’s event will unfold on 22 November and is expected to attract cycling enthusiasts from around the world to share in the festive lakeside atmosphere and breathtaking scenery.

Beyond the Come BikeDay event, Taiwan also boasts a fascinating cycling calendar that includes the internationally renowned Taiwan KOM Challenge (held annually in June), one of the world’s toughest road races with a 105 km course climbing over 3,500 meters in elevation.

There is also the Tour de Taiwan, a multi-stage international road race that draws professional teams worldwide.

L’Étape by Tour de France Taiwan, officially licensed by the Tour de France, returns to Taiwan on 18 October 2025.

In addition, the annual Taipei International Cycle Show (Taipei Cycle) takes place in the spring (23 to 25 March 2026) and serves as a global hub for industry innovation and exchange, reinforcing Taiwan’s reputation as the “Bicycle Kingdom.”

These annual events combine leisure, sport, industry innovation, and sustainable tourism — underscoring Taiwan’s strong commitment to cycling culture. Complementing the events is Taiwan’s comprehensive cycling infrastructure, which includes numerous dedicated bike paths, the celebrated Sun Moon Lake loop route, and the legendary Route No. 1 that circles the island for nearly 968 km with clear signposting, making it the ultimate choice for round-island cycling adventurers.

Through its events, accommodations, and infrastructure, Taiwan is steadily building a dynamic cycling tourism ecosystem that invites travellers everywhere to “Cycle Taiwan Sustainably.”

L’Étape by Tour de France Taiwan

Photo credit: Taiwan Tourism Administration. L’Étape by Tour de France arrives in Taiwan on 18 October.

Sun Moon Lake welcomes the L’Étape by Tour de France for the first stop in its Asia tour this year. The Tourism Administration invites cyclists from around the world to Taiwan to experience one of the world’s top cycling events. The historic Tour de France, the world’s best-known cycling event, launched the “L’Étape Series by Tour de France” to provide amateur cyclists with an opportunity to experience the highest level of cycling events related to the Tour de France.

The “L’Étape Tour de France – Nutrilite Sun Moon Lake Station” is expected to attract more than 3,000 cyclists from over 30 countries, successfully lifting the profile of Taiwan Cycling Sports tourism on the international stage.

It marks the second year in a row that the L’Étape Tour de France Cycling Challenge will be held at Sun Moon Lake, with the starting line at the Xiangshan Visitor Centre. The event offers a 104-km challenge category and a 29-km classic category. The Tourism Administration is inviting cycling enthusiasts from all over the world to be a part of this event, which is certified by the Tour de France organiser, the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

Cycling fans are also invited to participate in the classic lake route, selected by CNN as one of the world’s 10 most beautiful cycling routes. They can enjoy the scenery of Sun Moon Lake on this 20-km route.

For more information on Bike Friendly Accommodations, please visit the Taiwan Stay website: Bike Friendly Accommodation.

