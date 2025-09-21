Star Voyager sails to Xiamen

HONG KONG, 22 September 2025: StarCruises celebrated the inaugural arrival of the Star Voyager in Xiamen on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the city’s cruise tourism development.

To commemorate the occasion, the cruise line announced additional weekend departures from Hong Kong every Friday through 14 November 2025, arriving in Xiamen every Saturday.

Photo credit: StarDream Cruises. StarDream Cruises Management’s President Michael Goh (fourth from right), together with Ren Guoyan, director general of Xiamen Port Authority (fourth from left) and representatives from the Xiamen authorities, attended the welcome reception for Star Voyager in Xiamen.

“On behalf of StarCruises, we sincerely thank the Xiamen authorities and all our partners for their support in making today’s (20 September) maiden call possible,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh.

“Our guests across the region have warmly welcomed the Star Voyager, and we are offering more weekend sailings from Hong Kong arriving in Xiamen every Saturday. These convenient weekend getaways will not only delight travellers but also support the growth of Xiamen’s cruise tourism sector.”

Additional Weekend Sailings to Xiamen until 14 Nov 2025

Following positive regional feedback and the appeal of a short, two-night destination cruise, Star Voyager has now added more two-night cruises to Xiamen, operating every weekend.

Departing from the centrally located Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong at 2000 on Fridays and returning by 1400 on Sundays, these cruises allow guests to experience Xiamen’s unique charm — from the UNESCO-listed Gulangyu Island and historic Nanputuo Temple to scenic waterfront promenades and cultural landmarks, earning the city its nickname, “Garden on the Sea.”