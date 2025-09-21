New eco-lux tented camp in North Thailand

BANGKOK, 22 September 2025: The eco-luxury Visama Explorer tented camp in Nan province, northern Thailand, is open for bookings ahead of its official debut on 1 December 2025.

The resort comprises eight high-comfort tented units in a serene rural setting surrounded by rice fields and mountains.

The new Visama Explorer Nan in northern Thailand: glamping comfort in a serene off-the-beaten-track location with Lanna hospitality.

Visama Explorer Nan tented camp is the latest foray into outdoor lodging by VHG Hospitality Asia, part of holding company YAANA Ventures. This Bangkok-based sustainable hospitality group has conceived, built and operated award-winning tented camps and ecolodges in Cambodia and Thailand.

At the heart of the new camp is the Ambalama, inspired by the Sri Lankan tradition of resting places for travellers. Here, guests gather for nightly conversations or an open-air cinema show by the fireplace, accompanied by a bar service with crafted cocktails.

Mountain views

The new property features eight spacious, air-conditioned tented suites, all with plush bedding, ensuite bathrooms, and private decks. All safari tents are 36 sqm (388 sqft) plus an additional 12 sqm (129 sqft) covered veranda. They come in two categories: Mountain View and Creek View.

Guests can expect in-tent creature comforts such as king-sized beds, Wi-Fi, hot water rain shower, safe deposit box, refrigerator/mini bar, toiletries, bath robe, French press coffee, kettle and amenities consistent with four-star accommodation.

“Visama exists to create exceptional places to stay in remote locations,” said Willem Niemeijer, CEO and co-founder of VHG Hospitality Asia. “We also aim to open pathways of career development for local communities. We believe that meaningful travel is based on mutual respect and understanding. Visama Nan seeks to implement that vision”.

Visama Explorer Nan is an 80-minute flight from Bangkok plus a two-hour road transfer through spectacular scenery. There are two Air Asia flights and one Nok Air flight daily to Nan from Don Muang International Airport in the Thai capital.

Opening Promotional Rates

Visama Explorer Nan is offering a special “Opening Whisper Escape” rate bookable until 31 December of THB4740 (USD150/EUR127/UKP110), including breakfast and dinner for two for stays after 1 December 2025. From 1 January 2026, there will be a “Tent & Taste” two-night offer for THB6970 (USD220/EUR187/UKP161) per night with breakfast and dinner for two.

For further details and bookings of Visama Explorer Nan, visit: https://visamatentedcamps.com/en/nan/#