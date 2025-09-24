SOTC Travel opens store in Kozhikode

MUMBAI, 25 September 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company in India, has inaugurated a franchise outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, expanding its network to its 4th strategically located outlet.

This expansion underscores SOTC’s strong commitment to South India, highlighting Kerala’s position as a key growth market and the company’s focus on catering to the evolving needs of travellers from the region.

Located at Centrio on Ram Mohan Road, Kozhikode, the new SOTC outlet serves both leisure and business travellers, strengthening the company’s presence in North Kerala’s key urban hub. The outlet offers a comprehensive range of travel solutions, including domestic and international holidays such as Group Tours, Personalised Holidays and Cruises, along with value-added services like travel insurance, ensuring convenient, end-to-end experiences for today’s diverse travellers.

Kerala Travel Trends

Top destinations

Domestic & Indian Subcontinent: Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman, Bhutan & Sri Lanka.

International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Bali, Japan, South Africa, Egypt.

Unique preferences: High demand for experiential travel such as luxury cruises, Northern Lights in Scandinavia, self-drive holidays, island stays (Maldives, Mauritius), and adventure travel to Ladakh and the North-East.

Top customer segments: Multi-generational families, honeymooners, working professionals, millennials and Gen Z travellers.

Average holiday duration: Four to six days for domestic/short haul; 10 to 12 days for long haul.

“Kerala is an important source market for us, with travellers seeking diverse and evolving experiences,” said SOTC Travel Limited, Senior Vice President & Head – Holidays, Rakesh Bawa. “The launch of our Kozhikode outlet enables us to strategically deepen our presence in North Kerala, catering to both business and leisure segments while delivering both group and customised holiday solutions. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging high-potential markets in South India for sustainable growth and enhanced traveller satisfaction.”

Contact details

SOTC Holiday World Outlet

Centrio, Calicut Landmark Builders,

Ram Mohan Road, Kozhikode,

Phone: 9962017012,

Email: [email protected]