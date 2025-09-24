Doha and Beijing sign airport partnership

DOHA, Qatar, 25 September 2025: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has signed a Sister Airport Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX).

The partnership advances Qatar–China cooperation and expands global air connectivity via Doha.

Hamad Al Khater, COO of Hamad International Airport, and Zhang Lin, CEO of Beijing Daxing International Airport, sign a Sister Airport partnership in Beijing.

Hamad International Airport COO Hamad Al Khater and Beijing Daxing International Airport CEO Zhang Lin signed a Sister Airport partnership at Beijing Daxing’s terminal, complementing Qatar Airways’ partnership with China Southern Airlines and the MoU between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Together, these moves underscore aviation’s pivotal role in driving economic growth, fostering cultural exchange, and rising travel demand.

Under the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Co Ltd, operator of Beijing Daxing, will pursue joint projects to enhance passenger and cargo flows. Collaboration will focus on operations, technology, service design, and innovation, positioning both airports as leaders in hub excellence.

Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu, and Hong Kong. These cities link to more than 120 global destinations through Doha, reinforcing Qatar’s airport as the preferred Middle East hub for Chinese travellers.

The Sister Airport agreement builds upon successful initiatives between Qatar and China. Qatar Airways recently announced the expansion of its codeshare with China Southern.

Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will codeshare on China Southern’s three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha. Similarly, China Southern will expand its “CZ” code on Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Beijing Daxing is the second Chinese gateway served by China Southern Airlines’ non-stop flights. Beijing also connects with Doha through Qatar Airways’ and Xiamen Airlines’ daily flights. With this frequency increase and codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways and its partners will now offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.