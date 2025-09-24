Air France-KLM and SAS improve codeshares

SINGAPORE, 25 September 2025: Air France-KLM and SAS expand their commercial collaboration to strengthen the connection between Scandinavia and the US.

Air France-KLM and SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) announced a significant expansion of their existing commercial collaboration on Tuesday, with the aim of further improving the connections and travel experience for passengers travelling between Scandinavia and the US.

“Here in Scandinavia, we are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with SAS. Our partnership already offers travellers around 500 additional weekly SAS flights, easily connecting with Air France and KLM, to destinations all over the world – a great success so far”, said Air France–KLM, North Europe & CIS General Manager Tom Verbugt. “Now we are further increasing the offer with around 60 direct flights per week with SAS to the USA. We are significantly improving our joint offer from Scandinavia. This expansion creates endless possibilities to combine times and routes on one ticket, while still earning Flying Blue Miles and XP (Experience Points) throughout the journey.”

With this latest move, the Air France code will be added to SAS-operated direct transatlantic flights. This new codeshare agreement will provide customers with seamless and broad access to a wide range of destinations in the US via the main Scandinavian hubs.

The new codeshare routes include:

From Copenhagen International Airport (CPH) to: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York-Newark (EWR), New York JFK (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington (IAD)

From Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) to: New York-Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA).

From Oslo Airport (OSL) to: New York-Newark (EWR), New York (JFK).

Reservations can now be made on airfrance.com, klm.com and via all distribution channels for flights departing from today.

This expansion builds on the successful commercial collaboration between Air France-KLM and SAS, which began in 2024 when SAS joined the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member.

This move follows the implementation earlier this year, where SAS’s code was added on several long-haul routes operated by Air France and KLM from their hubs in Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol, as well as the reciprocal codeshare agreements on the European route network launched last year.