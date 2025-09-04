MATTA Fair 2025 episode 2 gets underway

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 September 2025: The National MATTA Fair returns for its second round in 2025, with a fresher and greener take in advancing the industry.

The 57th edition of the MATTA Fair transcends all expectations, as it opens today, 5 September, at The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

Busy footfall from the start as MATTA Fair opens its doors for its second edition of the year.

In line with MATTA’s green transition, the MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI) takes centre stage. Developed as a structured pathway to a cleaner, kinder, and more conscious way of exploring Malaysia, MESTI is grounded by three core pillars: wildlife conservation, marine conservation, and cultural and historic preservation. These initiatives empower the travel industry and travellers alike to protect what makes Malaysia truly unique and sustainable now and into the future.

The MATTA Fair remains open until 1900 on 7 September, featuring dedicated MESTI booths that cover four pavilions, with over 40 booths from RHB Bank, Sabah Tourism Board, Penang Global Tourism, Resorts World Genting, Royal Selangor, AMPSPA, Easy Motorbike, and Pos Malaysia. Through thoughtfully curated experiences in our MESTI Pavilions, visitors can see and uncover tourism’s powerful force in protecting Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage and promoting green and sustainable practices.

Located at the Domestic Hall at Level 1, visitors can experience the interactive and immersive world of sustainability, where the participating brands that champion sustainability will showcase their eco-friendly products and initiatives throughout the three-day Fair.

The MESTI Pavilions highlight ATTA’s commitment to marine conservation through RHB’s Ocean Harmonic Initiative, emphasising the importance of protecting our oceans while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

“Through MESTI, we learn the tales that make Malaysia Truly Asia, through time-honoured traditions, and the green and blue landscapes that define our nation. MESTI makes way in preserving these treasures, inspiring sustainable practices for generations to come. We look forward to working closely with our partners as we continue to move towards a better future,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100, Friday to Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the complimentary shuttle services from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall to MITEC. For those driving, parking facilities are available at the South Entrance basement in MITEC, MITI basement, MATRADE open parking, Kompleks Mahkamah KL open parking, The MET basement, MET 1 basement and MET 9 open parking.