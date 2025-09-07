Qatar Airways adds the Red Sea to network

DOHA, 8 September 2025: Qatar Airways will launch operations at The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia, with three weekly flights from 21 October 2025, making it the 12th destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be served by the airline.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “The Red Sea, our 12th destination in Saudi Arabia, offers a wide range of distinct and enriching Middle East experiences.

The new route is set to open greater regional connectivity and boost travel from Asia and Europe to Saudi Arabia, making Qatar Airways the only airline connecting the Red Sea to more than 170 global destinations.”

The Red Sea features 90 pristine islands, rugged canyons, ancient landscapes, and one of the largest barrier reef systems in the world. It appeals to travellers seeking wellness, adventure, history, and scenic getaways. It now counts five luxury hotels that are open and welcoming guests. This year, Shura Island, the heart of the Red Sea, will begin opening the first of its 11 resorts, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course, dining and retail options, signature experiences and cultural programming.

The Red Sea International Airport aims to serve over a million passengers per year by 2030. Since its launch in 2023, the Red Sea International Airport has been operated by daa International.

