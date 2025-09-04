BANGKOK 5 September 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise, is celebrating a major sustainability milestone as its Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Pakistan have successfully achieved certification under the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) standards.

Through its accredited partner Bureau Veritas Group, the group’s operational effectiveness was assessed in four key areas: Sustainable Management, Socio-Economic Impact, Cultural Impacts and Environmental Impacts. The results revealed that BWH Hotels is equipping its hotels and teams with the tools they need to drive long-term change and create meaningful experiences that have a positive impact on the planet.

A ceremony was held at Best Western Chatuchak, Bangkok, on 2 September 2025 to honour the GSTC-certified properties. The event was attended by BWH Hotels leaders Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC and Rodney Simpson, Managing Director – Operations APAC, along with representatives from Bureau Veritas Group.

BWH Hotels is committed to operating in a responsible and environmentally conscious way. Through its global ‘Because We Care’ program, the group integrates three core pillars — Earth, People, and Community (EPC) — into every facet of its operations. From reducing water consumption and cutting carbon emissions to minimising waste and supporting local sourcing, these values are embedded in daily practices, driving meaningful change across the organisation.

“I’m incredibly proud of our outstanding teams across Southeast Asia, Japan, and Pakistan. Achieving GSTC certification is more than just earning a credential,” said BWH Hotels. Managing Director – Operations APAC Rodney Simpson. “It reflects the unwavering commitment, extensive training and deep belief in the power we have to drive meaningful change. In partnership with Bureau Veritas, we not only met but also exceeded GSTC standards, integrating sustainability into the very fabric of our hotel operations. At BWH Hotels, responsible travel isn’t a trend; it is part of who we are. This milestone marks a significant step forward in our journey to create more sustainable and mindful hospitality experiences”.

To learn more about the company’s commitment to sustainability, please click here. Or to book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.