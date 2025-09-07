HKIA offers free layover city tours

HONG KONG, 8 September 2025: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) launched a new free local tour service last Friday designed exclusively for transfer passengers to explore Hong Kong’s culture and iconic attractions, all within a single layover.

Tour participants can enjoy fast-track immigration clearance upon arrival and departure at HKIA, ensuring smooth access in and out of the restricted areas and timely boarding.

AAHK Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung.

The new tour service is jointly organised by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) and Trip.com. Air-to-air transfer passengers with a layover of at least seven hours can join for free.

The launch ceremony, hosted at the airport last Friday, was officiated by AAHK, Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung and Trip.com, Jane Sun.

Designed for transit passengers, the free half-day tours include the “Heritage and Local Lifestyle Citywalk”, which provides guided walks through the neighbourhoods of historic Hong Kong, and the “Victoria & West Kowloon Waterfront Journey”, featuring the city’s iconic harbour night views.

Beginning in December 2025, the “Serenity & Stories: A Harmony Journey” will showcase Hong Kong’s countryside.

To join the tours, travellers must hold a valid visa or meet the entry requirements set by the Hong Kong SAR Government. Eligible transfer passengers can either pre-book the service online before their departure to Hong Kong or register on-site at HKIA upon arrival.

The Free Layover Tour is the first service of HKIA’s wider Transfer Programme, which will include offerings, such as interactive mobile games and cultural workshops, to elevate the transfer experience at HKIA for passengers with varying layover durations and interests.