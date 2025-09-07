Web in Travel unveils the ‘Next 20 theme’

SINGAPORE, 8 September 2025: Set to take place from 6 to 8 October 2025 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Web in Travel (WiT) has confirmed its 2025 theme: The Next 20, marking the event’s 20th anniversary.

WiT has chronicled the evolution of travel through the digital age. As artificial intelligence accelerates, demographics shift, and societal change reshapes the global landscape, “The Next 20” will explore how travel must reinvent itself to remain relevant, resilient, and human.

Photo credit: WiT.

Will AI rewrite how we discover and book travel, or rewire the traveller’s brain entirely? Will science and art converge to spark a new travel renaissance? What becomes of intermediaries when the funnel flattens and choice becomes conversation?

“As we embark on The Next 20, we’re not just looking ahead, we’re mastering reinvention,” said Web in Travel CEO and co-founder Siew Hoon Yeoh. “The Next 20 belongs to those who can see what’s coming, build what’s needed and lead with imagination, not just innovation.”

Featured speakers include leaders from Expedia Group, Booking.com, Klook, JetBlue Ventures, Trip.com, and GlobalTix, among others.

The programme will include WiT’s signature Coffee Chats, debates, and panels, as well as invite-only sessions such as the Next Generation Leaders Unconference and the Global Travel Tech Thinktank.

