Legend of the Sea celebrates float-out

SINGAPORE, 8 September 2025: Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas marked a construction milestone, completing its float-out ceremony last week.

The ship continues to take shape at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, ahead of its summer 2026 debut in Europe. The teams behind the construction celebrated the float-out moment ahead of its August 2026 debut.

Photo credit Royal Caribbean. Legend of the Sea float-out from dry dock.

The third in Icon Class lineup is set to make waves and deliver the boldest experiences yet across eight onboard neighbourhoods that will feature a Category 6 waterpark and the Crown’s Edge — part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride.

Legend will deliver summer 2026 adventures in Europe on seven-night Western Mediterranean vacations before making a grand Caribbean debut in November 2026 with six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean vacations.

Legend will also be the vacation company’s fourth ship, fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), featuring industry-leading environmental programmes with applications ranging from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connections. Royal Caribbean Group plans to introduce a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.