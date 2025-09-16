Druk Asia launches Bhutan insider tours

SINGAPORE 17 September 2025: Druk Asia, a Bhutan travel specialist, introduces “Bhutan Insider Experience with James Low”, a new series of small-group journeys with curated flexibility.

Druk Asia has recruited retired hotelier James Low, who lived in Bhutan for nearly 10 years. He accompanies each “Bhutan Insider Experience” journey alongside a licensed local guide and driver.

Royal Highland Festival at Laya.

Designed for travellers seeking to experience Bhutan’s essence, the limited-edition seven-day six-night trips prioritise Bhutan’s “High Value, Low Volume” tourism policy. Each journey strikes a balance between cultural preservation, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

While essential logistics such as accommodation, transport, and privileged access are seamlessly managed, each day remains open to unplanned discovery. Shared meals, interactions with local artisans, and conversations with spiritual leaders create an environment that fosters mindfulness.

Accompanied by a seasoned hotelier and trusted figure in Bhutanese circles, the journey opens doors to people, places, and perspectives rarely accessible to the average traveller.

Guests are invited to dine where locals gather, listen to the untold stories behind sacred temples, and discover the Kingdom through encounters that feel both intimate and extraordinary.

Low was the general manager of COMO Uma Bhutan, an international five-star hotel brand in Bhutan, before retiring in December 2024. During his tenure, he welcomed royalty, high-profile guests, and well-travelled visitors from around the world. Initially expecting a two-year posting, he was so captivated by Bhutan’s profound spirituality, serene landscapes, and the warmth of its people that he stayed for a decade. Today, he remains a passionate advocate for the Bhutanese way of life, deeply reverent of the Kingdom’s landscapes, culture, and spiritual heritage.



“You’ll leave with a deeper understanding of why the Bhutanese are often considered the happiest people on earth. Visually, visitors can expect magnificent Himalayan landscapes, magical monasteries and temples, rich cultural tapestries, pristine farmland, and charming heritage farmhouses,” said Low.

“My time in Bhutan grounded me in values that now anchor my life: compassion, kindness, selflessness, acceptance (‘it is what it is’), impermanence, and the interconnection of all things. Most of all, Bhutan helped me discover a sense of purpose. I hope to open the doors for others to experience the Bhutan that has meant so much to me”.

“We were thrilled when James approached us to co-create this journey,” said Druk Asia Managing Director Joni Herison. “This insider experience is ideal for anyone seeking a deeper connection with Bhutan. James will introduce guests to his favourite restaurants and, depending on the group’s interests, visit a monastery to witness the monks’ daily prayer rituals, invite artisans to share their knowledge of Thangka painting, or explore other aspects of traditional Bhutanese culture.”

Druk Asia has hosted over 20,000 travellers to the Land of the Thunder Dragon, establishing itself as one of Bhutan’s leading travel specialists.

The company is also the official representative of Drukair (Royal Bhutan Airlines) since the office opened 15 years ago. Druk Asia also operates MICE Bhutan and AVIS Bhutan, extending its expertise to corporate events, meetings, and high-quality mobility services.

Bhutan Insider Experience with James Low

Dates

4–10 December 2025 — USD6,588 per person

23–29 April 2026 — USD7,680 per person

Royal Highlander Festival in Laya, Gasa

Dates

19–29 October 2025 — From USD4,740 per person

Held at 4,000 metres above sea level in Laya, Gasa, the Royal Highland Festival is a high-altitude festival celebrated by Bhutan’s remote highland communities. Reaching the festival grounds is an adventure in itself: a six-hour drive from Thimphu to Tongshida base camp followed by a four-hour hike.

Prices are based on twin-sharing accommodation and include return economy airfare with Druk Air to Paro from Singapore. For options flying from Bangkok, visit www.drukasia.com.