BBN: Clear skies to fly to the EU

JAKARTA, 17 September 2025: BBN Airlines Indonesia, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, has been granted the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Third-Country Operator (TCO) authorisation effective 5 September 2025.

This approval enables the wet lease provider to operate in the European Union (EU) and expand its ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) service to airlines operating flights into the EU.

Photo credit: BBN.

All non-European operators seeking to fly to the EU are required to hold a TCO permit, which certifies compliance with EASA safety and operational standards. With this approval, operators may obtain commercial air operations permits across all EASA member states without requiring separate authorisation from individual EU countries.

“Securing the EASA TCO marks an important milestone for BBN Airlines Indonesia,” said BBN Airlines Indonesia Chairman Martynas Grigas. “It reflects not only our unwavering commitment to global safety and compliance standards but also our readiness to support airlines with scalable ACMI solutions as they expand into and within the EU market.”

BBN Airlines Indonesia currently operates a fleet of six Boeing 737 aircraft, with two additional aircraft scheduled to join by October 2025. Earlier this year, the airline also achieved its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, further demonstrating its dedication to the highest levels of safety and operational performance.

The EASA TCO authorisation is a key step in BBN Airlines Indonesia’s growth strategy, strengthening its ability to deliver flexible, safe, and reliable ACMI capacity solutions to its partner airlines in Indonesia, the Asia-Pacific region, and now the EU. The TCO also enables BBN Airlines Indonesia to deploy its aircraft to Europe for the summer timetable 2026 when capacity is needed most, particularly in response to counter-cyclical seasonal demand patterns. This flexibility enhances the airline’s ability to support European carriers during peak periods while maintaining strong ACMI operations in its home markets.

BBN Airlines Indonesia is an Indonesian airline that specialises in aircraft wet leasing (ACMI: Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and air charter services. It is a subsidiary of the Avia Solutions Group, a global aviation company based in Ireland.

BBN Airlines fast facts

Establishment and operations: The airline was founded in August 2022. It obtained its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for cargo flights in August 2023 and for passenger flights in March 2024. BBN Airlines initially launched scheduled passenger flights in late 2024 but suspended these in early 2025 to focus entirely on charter and ACMI services.

Services: BBN Airlines’ primary business model provides ACMI services to other airlines, helping them meet capacity demands, especially during peak seasons. They also offer air charter and air freight cargo services.

Fleet: As of August 2025, the airline operates a fleet of six Boeing 737 aircraft. Two more Boeing 737s will join the fleet by October 2025. The fleet includes both passenger and cargo variants, such as the Boeing 737-800 and the Boeing 737-800BCF.