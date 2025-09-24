Indonesia hosts fam trips for dive tour firms

RAJA AMPAT, Indonesia, 25 September 2025: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the maritime industry, hosted an Introductory Familiarisation Trip for diving tour companies in Europe and Canada earlier this month.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism Deputy for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, explained that a familiarisation trip for diving tourism businesses in the European and Canadian outbound tourism markets was held in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, from 6 to 17 September 2025 to strengthen Indonesia’s marine tourism sector in international markets.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism Indonesia. Liveaboard on a modern ‘Phinisi’ boat.

Four dive travel agents participated in the event: Faces of the Sea from Canada, Dive Worldwide from the UK, Tropical Seas Tauch und Fernreisen from Austria, and The Wild Blue from Italy.

“Raja Ampat is a priority tourism destination with world-class underwater beauty. In line with the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to promote marine tourism as a leading special interest tourism segment, this introductory tour is expected to provide international dive travel agents with comprehensive education and experience about the destination,” said the marketing deputy.

Ministry of Tourism, Assistant Deputy for International Tourism Marketing III Wisnu Sindhutrisno said: “The dive tourism segment attracts special-interest tourists who tend to stay longer. Furthermore, Indonesia boasts unique diving spots spread across the archipelago, worthy of being sought after by divers worldwide, particularly those in the European and American markets”.

Wisnu explained that the Raja Ampat famtrip offered two diving experiences: a liveaboard on a modern ‘Phinisi’ boat, in collaboration with La Galigo Liveaboard, and a stay at a dive resort, in partnership with Katembe Private Island.

Surveying various accommodation options, dive travel agents gained first-hand knowledge to assist them in creating tour packages that cater to the markets they serve.

In Raja Ampat, participants checked out several popular dive sites, including Blue Magic, Citrus Ridge, Melissa’s Garden, Manta Sandy, and Arborek Jetty.

Various coral species and marine life are endemic to Raja Ampat, including pygmy seahorses and numerous nudibranchs. Participants also joined night dives to encounter other unique endemic species, such as the Kalabia shark, also known as the walking shark due to its ability to use its fins to walk, and the frilled Wobbegong carpet shark, which inhabits the seabed.

In addition to diving, the famtrip participants were also invited to visit inhabited villages in the Raja Ampat Islands, namely Sauwandarek and Arborek. They also trekked in the Piaynemo area to view the karst or limestone formations, one of Raja Ampat’s iconic sights and explored Warsambin Village and the Kalibiru River, famed for its clear, blue-green water.