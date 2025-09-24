Dida names Daryl Lee as Group CEO

SHENZHEN, 25 September 2025: Dida Holdings’ founder, Rikin Wu, has appointed Daryl Lee as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 October 2025.

Lee was previously the global CEO at WebBeds and, before that, led GTA across the Middle East & Asia Pacific. He began his career in aviation and hospitality with Singapore Airlines.

Daryl Lee, Dida’s new Group Chief Executive Officer.

He joins Dida at a decisive moment that reflects its ambition to strengthen its position as a premier gateway between China and the global travel ecosystem, enabling hotels, airlines, OTAs, wholesalers, and travel agencies worldwide to access both the world’s largest outbound market and the most advanced AI-driven technologies.

Founded in 2012 in Shenzhen by entrepreneur Rikin Wu, Dida began as a travel distribution startup with the vision of modernising China’s connection to the world. In just over a decade, the company has grown to become one of China’s leading B2B travel distribution platforms.

Dida Group’s incoming CEO, Daryl Lee, commented on his appointment: “I am honoured to join Dida at such a transformative time for the company and the industry. What excites me most is Dida’s unique ability to act as a gateway for travel innovation — combining scale, speed, and AI-first technology with a global outlook.

Working alongside Rikin and Dida’s experienced leadership team, I am committed to building on Dida’s remarkable success to date. Together, we will strengthen our global distribution network, expand the reach of our AI-driven solutions, and help shape the future of travel technology.”

Effective 5 October, Rikin Wu, Dida’s founder, will hand over the reins to Daryl Lee as the group CEO, marking the beginning of Rikin’s transition to the position of Chairman.

Dida’s diverse travel portfolio today spans the entire traveller journey, powered by seamless technology and global partnerships. Dida Hotels connects partners to over a million properties worldwide, including a curated portfolio of direct contracts featuring unique conditions. Meanwhile, the Dida Flights division delivers dynamic access to global air content through a cutting-edge API.